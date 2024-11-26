Decision Day: Will LSU Basketball Land a Commitment from Top Prospect Chris Cenac?
Branson (Mo.) Link Academy five-star power forward Chris Cenac will reveal a college decision on Tuesday afternoon with Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers one of six finalists for the coveted prospect.
Cenac, a Louisiana native, transferred to Link Academy for his senior campaign after dominating the prep scene with New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman.
Now, the No. 1 power forward in America is ready to go public with a decision with a slew of the top programs in the country hoping to be the pick.
The 6-foot-10 prospect will choose between LSU, Houston, Arkansas, Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. CT.
Matt McMahon and Co. have done their due diligence in this one. The program has pushed for Cenac for years while remaining in the mix down the stretch.
He's taken several official visits with LSU receiving the final visit in November.
Cenac has been a challenging player to get a read on when it comes to his recruitment. He's kept it mum, and after electing to bypass signing during the Early Signing Period last week, the commitment timeline is unique.
As it currently stands, a source familiar with Cenac's recruitment believes the Houston Cougars have momentum down the stretch with a decision set to go public on Tuesday afternoon.
On3 Sports' Joe Tipton echoed that same sentiment after logging an expert prediction for Houston to win out for his services.
But with Cenac making the decision to not sign with a program in November, he'll have to wait until April to put pen to paper.
That means programs will continue a full-court press for Cenac's services until then.
McMahon and Co. aren't shy from making pushes at the buzzer. In the 2024 recruiting cycle, the program pulled off a last second move to land four-star point guard Curtis Givens.
Now, with the program appearing to be on the outside looking in, can McMahon work his magic to secure Cenac's services and land a commitment from the top-ranked power forward? Time will tell.
LSU currently holds commitments from a trio of four-star prospects in Mazi Mosley (SG), Jalen Reece (PG) and Matt Gilhool (PF).
All three recruits put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period and are locked in with McMahon's program.
Now, LSU will look to put the cherry on top in hopes of securing a commitment from the No. 1 power forward in America, Chris Cenac.
The Scouting Report:
On3 Sports' Take: “Chris Cenac has a great frame. It is projectable with long arms and natural fluidity. Cenac has good touch with good hands. He is a threat to step out and knock down a shot with his feet set. He needs to continue working on his balance and feet on the shot, but the release is consistent. Cenac is an excellent area rebounder. Making a concerted effort to high point and secure every board. He still needs strength, especially to his core and base. There is defensive upside. Cenac has a fluidity when he moves. He can open his hips and slide his feet. He also has natural timing around the rim. Now it is all about learning the angles, rotations, and footwork on that end. There is a high ceiling with Cenac as a lot of his tools translate to the highest levels of basketball. It is all about reps and development. He is still on the younger end for his 2025 class.”
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.