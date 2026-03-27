Dynamic LSU Football and Oregon Ducks Safety Target Sets Major Commitment Date

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star safety Myles Baker has revealed his finalists with a commitment date now set as the coveted defensive back winds down his recruitment process.

Baker checks in as the No. 27 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools galore fighting for his pledge as he narrows his focus on making a decision.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Cal Bears, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, across his prep career.

But contenders are emerging for the California defender.

Baker is down to the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, UCLA Bruins, and Cal Bears with a commitment date set for March 29 at 12 p.m. CT.

The talented defender spoke on his finalists in a recent interview with Rivals:

LSU: “I had a great visit to LSU in January. I have a lot of love for them and they have always been a top school for me. I have a really good relationship coach (Jake) Olson, the safety coach and coach Raymond is another coach I’m comfortable with.

"Plus my guy Havon (Finney, former teammate) is over there so there’s a lot to like about LSU.”

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star safety Myles Baker will announce his commitment on the Rivals YouTube channel on March 29.



His finalists are Oregon, Alabama, Stanford, LSU and Cal.



Details: https://t.co/GQXSqi1eba pic.twitter.com/iLmWLsm3Cn — Rivals (@Rivals) March 26, 2026

Oregon: “I’ve been to Oregon multiple times and it’s always a great time there. Coach Lanning came down to visit with me and my family back in January and I really like him and the rest of the staff. I love the culture of the program, the facilities and they’re a winning program and I don’t see that changing any time soon.”

Baker sits as one of the top safeties on the market with the LSU Tigers emerging as contenders, but Lane Kiffin and Co. appear to be on the outside looking in here as West Coast programs emerge.

The Top-30 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle has made his way down to Baton Rouge on multiple occasions, but it's the schools on the West Coast surging amid a pivotal offseason.

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