Elite LSU Football Commit, Nation's No. 1 Athlete Reacts to LSU Football's Week 3 Win
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown was back in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for LSU's Week 3 win over the Florida Gators.
Brown, the No. 1 rated two-way prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, committed to the LSU Tigers in July after shutting down his recruitment process.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is a prospect that has program's across America salivating at the potential he attins with Brown pledging to LSU over the Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes and Texas Longhorns down the stretch.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Brown has raved about the atmosphere in Baton Rouge with Death Valley once again putting together another strong enviromnent on Saturday night.
LSU hosted Brown and other elite recruits - including the No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle - Immanuel Iheanacho.
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho was in Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Tigers' SEC matchup against the Florida Gators where Brown served as a guide for the elite target.
The No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle remains a top priority for Brian Kelly and Co. despite revealing a commitment to the Oregon Ducks over the summer with the Tigers keeping in direct contact.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks hold the verbal commitment, but the 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football keeping tabs heading into his senior campaign.
“I feel like you know, I've been on all these campuses, Oregon really just felt right. Oregon had the best people, the best like-minded people, the opportunity for me to play early was huge there," Iheanacho said following his pledge.
"They just had Josh Conerly [selected] in the first round, so that was big. I feel like going all the way out there is going to be tough, but it's going to be worth it, man."
The LSU Tigers remain a program in pursuit of the top-five overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Iheanacho now wrapping up a two-day stay in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.