Nation's No. 3 EDGE, Elite Alabama Crimson Tide Target Makes Move With LSU Football

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel five-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney has arrived in Baton Rouge for his weekend visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program rolls out the red carpet.

Sweeney checks in as the No. 3 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his commitment this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder out of Maryland has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

"Long-levered edge defender with some natural twitch that can dip and build speed as he turns the corner. On the lighter side now, but has a very projectable frame with his 35-inch arms and should eventually be able to carry 255 pounds or so," 247Sports wrote of Sweeney.

"Tends to win with effort and energy as he crosses tackles and cycles his way into rush paths. Improved strength between sophomore and junior campaigns, but still needs to find some shuck power as he can struggle to disengage once opponents get a hold of him. Active in pursuit and will look to clean up the trash while patrolling the cleat line."

The LSU Tigers hired former South Carolina Gamecocks defensive line coach Sterling Lucas this offseason where he immediately began working the phone lines with Sweeney - now locking in LSU as a legit contender, according to sources.

Fast forward to Friday afternoon and Sweeney has now arrived in Baton Rouge for his weekend visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

The No. 3 EDGE in America has arrived in Baton Rouge for his weekend visit: Anthony Sweeney.



The 6’4, 230-pound five-star remains a top prospect on the #LSU Tigers’ board.



Now, a weekend visit with Lane Kiffin and Co. as the program prepares to roll out the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/6qQ1x5kpwe — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 27, 2026

LSU will be a school to watch for Sweeney as he navigates his recruitment this offseason with the Alabama Crimson Tide also emerging as contenders in his recruitment across a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

Now, it's Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals that are looking to build momentum this offseason with an unofficial visit now being worked through this weekend after Sweeney arrived in Baton Rouge on Friday for his multi-day stay in town.

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