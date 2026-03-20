LSU Football Surging for Dynamic California Safety Amid Ohio State, Alabama Pursuit

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star safety Myles Baker has locked in a return trip to Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers surging for the coveted defensive back this offseason.

Baker checks in as a Top-25 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where has quickly emerged as one of the top defensive backs on the West Coast with a myriad of schools battling for his commitment.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Stanford Cardinal, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas Longhorns, among others, across his strong prep career.

But Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are firmly in the mix with the staff intensifying its pursuit for the California safety this offseason after a recent trip down to Baton Rouge to meet with the Tigers' new head coach in January.

"Baker is one of the nation’s best all around safety prospects. Two-way player who flashes at running back and receiver as well but upside is highest on defensive side of the ball," 247Sports wrote. "Big hitter who can fly off the hash and plays with an old school, headhunter mentality "Athletic and rangy in pass defense and has excellent cover skills for a safety.

"Should have no issues checking tight ends and big receivers at the next level. Instinctive and smart, has a high football IQ and is always around the football. An overall plus athlete with a hoops background and has one of the highest ceilings of any West Coast defensive back, regardless of class."

A top-rated California safety says Cal "definitely solidified" as a top school after his latest visit



Four-star DB has trips lined up with Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Stanford on deck with a July commitment date pending



Intel: https://t.co/Imi6z7Pihx pic.twitter.com/z55ln54pJZ — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) March 20, 2026

But there are other schools that are also generating buzz as Baker carves out a spring visit schedule, according to Rivals, with Stanford, Ohio State, and Alabama lining up trips with the Top-25 safety in America.

Another school that has piqued Baker's interest is the Oregon Ducks and Dan Lanning.

"Oregon has shown me the most love,” Baker said. “I’ve been up to Oregon twice and that’s more than any other school. The relationships with coach Tosh (Lupoi), coach (Dan) Lanning, coach (Rasad) Wadood).

"I could tell they really want me to be there and just the connections I’ve built with those coaches has been great.”

Now, with the offseason in full swing, Kiffin and Co. remain contenders for one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a summer decision date inching closer.

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