Elite LSU Football Target Jordan Seaton Changes Visit Plans Amid Oregon Ducks Buzz

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton with the program currently hosting the No. 1 available player in the Transfer Portal.

Seaton checks in as the No. 4 overall player in the market with Kiffin and Co. rolling out the red carpet for the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder amid an LSU, Mississippi State, Miami, and Oregon battle for his services.

He started in all 13 games in as a true freshman in 2024 where he earned Freshman All-America honors across a strong debut campaign under Deion Sanders and Co. in Boulder.

Seaton didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where the elite offensive tackle then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, according to PFF.

Now, the No. 1 remaining player in the Transfer Portal is eyeing a change of scenery for the 2026 season with the LSU Tiger firmly in the race for his services - alongside Miami and Oregon.

Seaton has checked in with Mississippi State, Miami, and now LSU with a visit currently on deck with the Oregon Ducks following his trip to Baton Rouge.

📸: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/jButMfifP7 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 19, 2026

Heading into Monday, the Colorado transfer had a jam-packed day in the Bayou State with Kiffin and Co. set to wrap up the visit with a dinner at Supper Club - one of the nicest restaurants in Baton Rouge.

But plans have now been altered, according to multiple reports. Seaton will no longer have dinner in Baton Rouge with an Oregon Ducks visit lingering.

LSU is firmly in the race for Seaton, but with Oregon and others remaining in contact, the No. 1 available player in the Transfer Portal continues navigating his process with a trip to Eugene on the horizon.

Jordan Seaton’s dinner Monday night has been canceled, source confirms. https://t.co/Jd4e4hbCrU — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 19, 2026

Now, LSU will look to make a lasting impression on Seaton as he prepares for his trip to Oregon following his time in Baton Rouge.

Can LSU lock down the No. 1 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal as he works through the final stages of his recruitment? All eyes remain on the Seaton sweepstakes this week.

