Elite LSU Football Target, Top WR Set to Visit Michigan Wolverines and Notre Dame

Busy Saturday ahead for five-star 2027 receiver Monshun Sales.



He will check out @UMichFootball in the morning for the Washington game.



Then he will head to @NDFootball for the matchup with USC Saturday night.



VIP https://t.co/7gUdondfVP @AABonNBC@247Sports / @__1problem pic.twitter.com/r6d30pw6IY