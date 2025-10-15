Elite LSU Football Target, Top WR Set to Visit Michigan Wolverines and Notre Dame
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales has emerged as the No. 1 pass-catcher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
Sales, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, has cemented his status as a blue-chip recruit in the junior class with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his process.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers, among several others.
Following a sophomore campaign where Sales logged 34 receptions for 568 yards and seven touchdowns, the five-star has begun evaluating the contenders in his recruitment process.
The LSU program is a school that is "catching his eye," according to Rivals alongside the Michigan Wolverines, Indiana Hoosiers and Missouri Tigers.
But there are multiple schools battling for Sales as he gears up for his junior season in the Hoosier State.
That includes Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“Growing up it was my dream school,” Sales said after receiving his offer from Alabama. “I mean I’m from Alabama too so all of my family is down there. And Coach Shep is such a great coach and person. He is someone you wanna be coached by.”
Sales checked in with the Crimson Tide earlier this year and has now locked in more unofficial visits for this fall.
The elite pass-catcher will take a pair of visits this weekend when he sees the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Michigan Wolverines in one day, according to 247Sports.
Sales has emerged as the top priority for multiple programs with visit season in full swing this month for the Indiana native.
For the LSU Tigers, the program had Sales on campus this offseason where position coach Cortez Hankton continues pushing all the right buttons.
LSU's lineage of NFL wide receivers has the proven track record that intrigues Sales with Hankton beginning to make an early impression as his recruitment ramps up.
The Bayou Bengals are in the midst of a recruiting tear at the wide receiver position both the No. 1 and No. 2 rated wideouts in Louisiana currently committed.
Now, all eyes are on Sales as he begins setting an unofficial visit schedule for the remainder of the fall with Notre Dame and Michigan locking in one of their own.
