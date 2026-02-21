Elite LSU Football Wide Receiver Target Reveals Commitment Decision to Big Ten Rival

Corona (Calif.) Centennial four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale has revealed a commitment to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans after going public with a decision on Friday afternoon.

Hale checks in as a Top-10 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the race for his services, but it's Riley and Co. that earned his pledge over multiple powerhouses.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder chose the USC Trojans over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners after trimming his list last weekend with a commitment now public.

"Hale is one of the premier receivers in the West, regardless of class. He has a long, athletic 6-3 frame and is extremely fluid and smooth in how he moves," 247Sports wrote. "He’s coming off a very productive sophomore year and has the kind of physical traits you’re looking for in a next level pass catcher.

"He has high level body control, is an advanced route runner and is a natural pass catcher. He tracks the football down the field extremely well and does a really nice job adjusting to the ball in the air and winning jump balls. He needs to continue to work on his overall explosiveness athletically in terms of his short area burst and long speed.

"He’s more smooth than sudden right now but we still like the athlete and his upside is very high. He has a polished game and when you look at his frame and natural athleticism, the ceiling is very high here."

Riley and the USC Trojans were trending down the stretch with Rivals' Adam Gorney locking in a prediction for the Big Ten program to land Hale's commitment last week with "Decision Day" now in the rearview mirror.

For Kiffin and Co., the program has picked up steam in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of top targets on the LSU Tigers radar as official season inches closer.

Now, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals with the program looking to make a splash this offseason with multiple pass-catchers.

