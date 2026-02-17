LSU Football Among Potential Landing Spots for USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners Target

Corona (Calif.) Centennial four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale has locked in a commitment date with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the finalists for the No. 7 rated pass-catcher in America.

Hale checks in as a Top-10 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the race for his services, but four schools remain down the stretch.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder will choose between the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners as Hale eyes a commitment decision between four of the top programs in the country.

"Hale is one of the premier receivers in the West, regardless of class. He has a long, athletic 6-3 frame and is extremely fluid and smooth in how he moves," 247Sports wrote. "He’s coming off a very productive sophomore year and has the kind of physical traits you’re looking for in a next level pass catcher.

"He has high level body control, is an advanced route runner and is a natural pass catcher. He tracks the football down the field extremely well and does a really nice job adjusting to the ball in the air and winning jump balls. He needs to continue to work on his overall explosiveness athletically in terms of his short area burst and long speed.

"He’s more smooth than sudden right now but we still like the athlete and his upside is very high. He has a polished game and when you look at his frame and natural athleticism, the ceiling is very high here."

NEWS: Four-Star WR Quentin Hale will announce his Commitment on Friday, source told @Rivals



The No. 7 WR in the 2027 Class will choose between LSU, Texas, USC, and Oklahoma https://t.co/dJUyZM6FxV pic.twitter.com/myUdXF07k4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 17, 2026

Now, a decision date has been set for Friday, Feb. 20 with Hale set to make his commitment public amid a serious push from multiple programs.

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are trending down the stretch with Rivals' Adam Gorney locking in a prediction for the Big Ten program to land Hale's commitment with "Decision Day" inching closer.

Now, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers looking to intensify their pursuit, but it's the Trojans that are building momentum as his recruitment process winds down this week.

