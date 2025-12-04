Elite Wide Receiver Signing With Ohio State Buckeyes Despite Late Push From LSU

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers inked double-digit signees on Wednesday as the Early Signing Period continues taking multiple twists and turns this week.

After arriving in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Kiffin began working the phone lines immediately after having an in-person meeting with the No. 1 prospect in America, Lamar Brown, less than an hour after hopping off of his flight to Louisiana.

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said on Monday. "Also, we have big-picture thinking too.

"We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

Along with looking to lock down players currently committed to the LSU Tigers, Kiffin and the coaching staff in Baton Rouge have been working the phone lines for flip targets.

Lane Kiffin’s first Signing Day as the HC of the #LSU Tigers:



- No. 1 DL in America: Richard Anderson

- No. 1 WR in Louisiana: Jabari Mack

- No. 1 OL in Louisiana: Brysten Martinez

- No. 4 WR in Louisiana: Brayden Allen

- No. 2 WR in Alabama: Corey Barber

- Etc.



More to come. pic.twitter.com/2oXAfzz2rE — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) December 3, 2025

That includes four-star wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford.

The Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northrop four-star emerged as a priority target for Kiffin and the staff after extending an offer to Guilford this week - a prospect that Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff nearly landed a commitment from months ago.

Guilford, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, selected the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes over the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, and Indiana Hoosiers, among others.

Guilford has been pledged to the Ohio State program across the entire fall, but there were ties here in favor of the Tigers after Kiffin brought Ole Miss wide receivers coach George McDonald from Oxford.

With Kiffin and McDonald on board, LSU threw a Hail Mary at the buzzer in an attempt to flip the coveted wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle - extending an offer on Monday.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jerquaden Guilford is signing with Ohio State, he tells me for @rivals



“Choosing THE Ohio State has always been my dream I won’t pass up what God has written.”https://t.co/URZH5dkfDT pic.twitter.com/PpUapnKIEb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2025

Now, as the Early Signing Period continues, Guilford will remain true to his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes - despite wide receivers coach Brian Hartline departing for South Florida - and is set to sign with the Buckeyes this week.

LSU is eyeing multiple coveted prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the Early Signing Period opening on Wednesday.

