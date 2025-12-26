Ex-Alabama Crimson Tide Wide Receiver Enters Portal, Potential LSU Football Target

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be big spenders in the NCAA Transfer Portal next month with all eyes set to be on the roster reconstruction in Baton Rouge.

In what will be a critical two-week stretch for the Bayou Bengals, Kiffin will unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash to work with after making the move to join LSU on Nov. 30.

During Kiffin's introductory press conference on Dec. 1 in Tiger Stadium, he cited the financial alignment as a critical component in his decision-making process - choosing LSU over Ole Miss and Florida.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

There will be a primary focus on stacking elite offensive talent under Kiffin with the mastermind looking to bring in skill position players.

Aside from eyeing a franchise quarterback, the wide receiver room will be revamped with LSU currently sitting with only five returning wideouts on roster from the 2025 season - with two of them being true freshmen this fall.

LSU has lost a pair of pass-catchers to the Transfer Portal - Kylan Billiot and Jelani Watkins - and have seen a handful of receivers depart for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, all eyes are on reinforcements coming in with a potential target emerging.

Tulane wide receiver Shazz Preston, a Louisiana native that signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide prior to transferring to join the Green Wave in 2024, is back on the market after revealing intentions of hitting the portal.

BREAKING: Tulane starting WR Shazz Preston is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 43 receptions for 723 yards and 4 TDs this season



The former Top 50 Recruit started his career at Alabama



Grad transfer with 1 year remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/0frpMH8kbt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2025

The former Top-50 prospect in America reeled in 43 receptions for 723 yards and 4 touchdowns this season as a key component on a fiery Tulane offense. He will have one season of eligibility remaining in 2026.

The Florida Gators will certainly be a school to watch given Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall has made his move to Gainesville, but could the LSU Tigers get involved here?

Time will tell, but the prized Louisiana native will be coveted in the free agent market.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: