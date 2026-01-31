Ex-Notre Dame Fighting Irish Commit Has LSU Football Fans Fired Up With Recent Post

Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin reopened his recruitment in January after backing off of a commitment to Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

McGaskin, a Top-15 linebacker in America, has ascended into one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles and Auburn Tigers, among several others, with the Georgia Bulldogs recently getting in on the action.

Across his true freshman season in 2023, McGaskin logged 142 tackles with 13 stops for loss and two forced fumbles where he earned All-State honors as a youngster at the varsity level.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign and it was much of the same where he once again surpassed the century mark with 130 total tackles- including 21 tackles for loss - four sacks and three forced fumbles.

Courtesy of Ellis McGaskin on Instagram.

McGaskin shined as a junior as well with All-State honors coming in for the third consecutive season where programs across America are battling for his commitment after reopening his process.

Now, the LSU Tigers have emerged as the team to watch in his process, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine, with the program in Baton Rouge holding the highest chances of landing his services.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has flourished on the recruiting scene with McGaskin now emerging as a priority target after reopening his process in January.

McGaskin took to social media on Friday with a recent post firing up LSU fans where he teased a pledge to the Tigers.

“He diagnoses plays so fast that it allows him to play faster,” McGaskin's defensive coordinator recently told Rivals last year. “He’s amazing to watch sometimes. He’s got a quick first step, so as soon as he sees the hole open up, it’s a tackle for loss every time.

"There are plays where he body slams kids sometimes. He’s getting there so fast. Athletically, his quick trigger and how fast he diagnoses plays are what make him such an elite-level linebacker.”

Now, as schools emerge in McGaskin's recruitment, the LSU Tigers will be one to watch as they look to build momentum this offseason.

