Five-Star LSU Football Commit 'Considering Flip' With Three Schools in Mind

Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with multiple programs battling for his services.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has navigated a rigorous offseason with trips to a trio of Southeastern Conference programs along with a visit to an ACC foe.
It's no secret why the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has become one of the most coveted prospects on the recruiting trail.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
Now, he's reaping the benefits of being America's top receiver with the Magnolia State star set to receive a significant payday at the next level.
Along with an Adidas NIL deal already signed, he's set to get paid a significant amount in his true freshman campaign, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
For Keys, he's weighing the development aspect over the financial piece in his process, for the most part.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
The five-star LSU commitment remains pledged to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers as the headliner in the program's 2026 class, but it hasn't stopped a slew of schools from intensifying their pursuit.
Keys opened his official visit schedule with a multi-day stay to see Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes where the Sunshine State school has become a threat in his process.
Following a trip to see the Hurricanes, Keys hit the road for an official visit to see the Texas A&M Aggies with Mike Elko and Co. leaving an impression on the top-ranked wideout.
After trips to Miami and Texas A&M, it was an official visit to see the Tennessee Volunteers where Keys' photoshoot went viral in Knoxville with the program remaining contenders in his process after knocking it out of the park.
After a trio of official visits, the expectation was that Keys would officially visit the Alabama Crimson Tide, but roughly 24 hours prior to his trip, plans changed.
The LSU commit then made his way to Baton Rouge for his official visit with the Bayou Bengals where he took a multi-day stay to see Kelly and Co.
It was a critical visit for Keys where he was surrounded by 2026 commits, targets and staff to soak in the scenes of campus.
Now, with four official visits wrapped up to Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee and LSU, Keys will mull over his options with his camp.
The trio of schools are "leading the charge" to flip Keys from his LSU pledge, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
"It's gonna be a big decision for sure. It's gonna be hard. It's about the little things," Keys told Rivals.
LSU currently holds the commitment, but it'll be a battle down the stretch for the coveted prospect with program-changing potential.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "A potential game-wrecker on the outside that can attack all three levels and constantly challenge defenses. Pairs elite ball skills together with dynamic route running, superior athleticism and a long-levered frame. Creates separation with his suddenness and will break off defensive backs with snappy cuts.
"Attacks the football with confidence and has a rather high success rate in contested-catch situations, usually creating an advantage with his natural bounce. Competitive with the ball in his hands and can hit the throttle to capitalize on his catch-and-run opportunities.
"Shined on the offseason circuit at multiple events the summer after sophomore year before assembling elite junior tape for a Hattiesburg squad that went undefeated during the regular season. Might not ever be classified as a true burner, but has the skill set to emerge as a playmaker and trusted option on the perimeter for a College Football Playoff contender given the combination of size, fluidity and coordination."
