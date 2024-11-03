Five-Star LSU Football Commit Derek Meadows Visits Michigan Wolverines
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after a visit to Baton Rouge.
Since then, he's remained a premier prospect on the recruiting trail with the top programs in America continuing to push for the coveted wideout's services.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder is rated as the No. 1 prospect in Nevada and a Top 10 wide receiver in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
Once Meadows went public with a decision over the summer, he chose the Tigers over the likes of Michigan, Alabama and Notre Dame, among several others.
Now, he's continued keeping his options open.
The top-ranked wide receiver took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday to check in with the Michigan Wolverines for their matchup against No. 1 Oregon.
There are ties here in favor of the Wolverines with Meadows' family being born and raised in Michigan.
“Home state for me and my wife,” Meadows' father told On3 Sports in July. “We’ve always been Michigan fans growing up. You’re going to be a Michigan fan or Michigan State fan growing up. We were Michigan fans. Have a lot of close ties with folks there. A lot of my family is there. Derek has a lot of family and friends. Great educationally and doesn’t hurt to be National Champions. A lot of support academically."
It's a recruitment to keep tabs on moving forward. Meadows has not visited Baton Rouge this fall, and with a visit to Ann Arbor now in the rearview mirror, he's set to visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish next weekend during the weekend of Nov. 8.
During the home stretch of Meadows' recruitment, it quickly became an LSU vs. Notre Dame battle with Michigan also being a name heavily involved prior to his commitment to the Tigers.
Now, despite Meadows remaining verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, both the Fighting Irish and Wolverines have turned up the heat for a potential flip.
The Early Signing Period is inching closer; prompting programs to put the final touches on their 2025 Recruiting Classes.
But the buzz stealing headlines over the last week or so has been five-star quarterback, and LSU commit, Bryce Underwood.
Underwood, the No. 1 ranked signal-caller in America, has been linked to the Michigan Wolverines as of late with the program reportedly offering an NIL package north of $5 million.
A Michigan native, the Wolverines were always going to be a threat, but Underwood is yet to take a visit to Ann Arbor for an official or unofficial visit.
It's been clear through Underwood's actions that the five-star signal-caller is locked in with the Tigers, but it hasn't stopped Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore from reaching out to the quarterback to keep communication flowing.
On3 Sports Recruiting Expert Steve Wiltfong Chimes In:
"As head coach Sherrone Moore and Michigan make their big push to the Early Signing Period, they currently sit on On3’s No. 12 ranked recruiting class. One prospect they’ve continued to have dialogue with is On3’s No. 1 prospect in Bryce Underwood. Committed to LSU, that’s a recruitment to monitor moving forward. I do believe the dialogue with the Wolverines is real. We’ll see how things continue to develop there. If Michigan were to land Underwood, I think that would open the eye of a few others before pens hit papers."
Moore and Co. remain in contact with Underwood and his camp down the stretch, but LSU has been aware of the communication. It hasn't caught the program by surprise despite national headlines stealing the spotlight.
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan visited Underwood on Friday for his playoff game with the five-star quarterback locking in an official visit to Baton Rouge next weekend for the Alabama matchup.
All signs point towards Underwood putting pen to paper with LSU during the Early Signing Period, but Meadows' recruitment will certainly be one to keep tabs on down the stretch.
