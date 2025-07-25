Five-Star LSU Football EDGE Commit Makes Major Announcement Ahead of Senior Season
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on July 2 after going public with a decision.
Henderson, the No. 4 rated edge rusher in America, has reeled in offers from the "Who's Who" of college football across his standout prep career, but it's the Bayou Bengals landing the verbal pledge.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State comes in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida with the Tigers swooping in to bring a headliner in for the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Henderson took multiple official visits this summer with trips to Baton Rouge, Gainesville (Fla.) and Ann Arbor (Mich.) taking social media by storm following multi-day stays.
LSU "set the standard" in his official visit process and was "emerging" as a school to beat and held on until decision day.
Now, with a commitment decision revealed, Henderson is gearing up for his senior campaign in 2025.
After coming off of a big-time junior season where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he has elected to make a move.
The five-star prospect will transfer schools ahead of his final season of high school football, according to Rivals.
Henderson will make the move from Pensacola Catholic to Pine Forest (Fla.) where he will join a new-look program.
The Eagles have a new head coach on staff after hiring Kerry McDowell, who was the the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator previously at Pensacola Catholic coaching Henderson.
Now, Henderson will follow his former defensive coordinator to Pine Forest, according to Rivals.
“The identity of this team is toughness. That’s the identity. Big, physical, and can run around you and over you. … Whether we’re in a 4-2-5, a 4-3 or a 3-3, you name it, we’re coming after you. Offensively, we won’t be vanilla, that’s for sure,” McDowell said.
“There are so many returning players, and it’s exciting to know what kind of players you have. Having to play against this team over the years, there’s always a true respect for anything can happen with any moment with the tremendous ability of the players who have played here. The thought that those players are now going to be in my program, it’s very exciting.”
Now, Henderson joins the program for his final season of prep football prior to making the move to Baton Rouge and joining the LSU Tigers.
