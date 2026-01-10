LSU Football Lands Commitment From Promising SEC Transfer Following Visit to Campus

Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman William Satterwhite has committed to the LSU Tigers after a visit to campus this week, he revealed via social media on

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Ohio native signed to Josh Heupel and Co. in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle as a Top-20 interior offensive lineman in America - choosing Tennessee over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, and Cincinnati, among several others on the double-digit scholarship list.

Now, fresh off of a trip to the Bayou State, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have secured the redshirt-sophomore interior offensive lineman with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

LSU continues retooling the trenches after the program saw seven members of the offensive line in 2025 elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this month.

Fast forward to the window opening and the program has already done damage to this point with the program now stacking multiple offensive linemen to the haul with Satterwhite the latest.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Micah DeBose also took a visit to Baton Rouge this week with sources indicating that the Tigers made a strong impression on the youngster.

DeBose is coming off of his true freshman campaign in Tuscaloosa after signing with the Crimson Tide as a four-star, Top-20 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 319-pounder took a redshirt year in his lone season with Alabama where he now enters the NCAA Transfer Portal with four years of eligibility remaining.

LSU remains in search of reinforcements in the trenches with the Tigers losing seven offensive linemen from the 2025 roster to the Transfer Portal.

