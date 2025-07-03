Five-Star LSU Football Target Immanuel Iheanacho Commits to Oregon Ducks
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho remains one of the top prospects in America heading into his senior campaign.
Iheanacho, the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is the top uncommitted prospect in the nation following offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell's commitment to Miami.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers entering the mix in a strong way this spring after getting Iheanacho to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit during camp.
Then came the official visit to LSU in June where the program rolled out the red carpet once again for his services.
Now, he's down to four schools after revealing his finalists: LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Auburn.
Iheanacho broke down each school via On3 Sports with all four schools intensifying their pursuit.
LSU: “I can see myself there,” Iheanacho told On3 Sports. “I want to be objective on every visit, but this visit really helped LSU. LSU is right there with Oregon after this visit. It is a great place.”
Oregon: "Oregon is the top school, but these official visits will play a big part in my final decision,” Iheanacho told On3 Sports heading into the June visits. “My relationships with the coaches at Oregon is what has them on top.
"I like the staff a lot and we can talk about anything. My second visit there was great. I loved my first one too. My parents also love Oregon, so it helps to get their opinion. The connection with the coaching staff is really the biggest thing for me with Oregon.”
Penn State: “Penn State is a school that has been on me from the beginning. The relationships with Coach Trautwein and Coach Poindexter are strong. I have visited them four or five times, I know the coaches really well and it is closer to home," Iheanacho said.
"They really set their athletes up for success and treat them well, so I have always liked Penn State. This time, I want to learn more about the academics because I have not gotten the full breakdown in the past.”
Auburn: “This will be my third time to Auburn and I love Coach Freeze and Coach Thornton,” Iheanacho told On3 Sports. "I love talking to both of them. I think I surprised them with this official visit because I have not talked to them as much as some other schools, but I have always liked Auburn.
"The coaches are great and I have personal relationships with some players on the team because they are from Baltimore. I just want to get back down there and learn more about the school.”
Iheanacho has now revealed a commitment decision to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, he announced on Thursday.
The Rivals Evaluation: "Immanuel Iheanacho impresses on and off the field. He said he prides himself on success in the classroom and his 6 a.m. workouts in the weight room, where he can easily be seen on social media deadlifting 500-plus pounds.
"He's also known to dominate on the basketball court. Iheanacho led Georgetown Prep to an 8-2 record in 2023 while earning first-team all-league honors. He was also the only underclassman to earn first-team all-state honors in 2023. He's one of those guys you want on your team," Georgetown Prep coach Dan Paro said. "He's the complete package."
