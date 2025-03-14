Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 IOL in America Locks in Multiple Spring Visits
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star interior offensive lineman Lamar Brown has locked in multiple spring visits as he begins evaluating the "contenders" in his recruitment,
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the No. 1 prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
The sought-after Louisiana prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
LSU and the Texas A&M Aggies are the pair of schools that are separating themselves from the pack for his services.
Brown sat down with On3 Sports where he stated, "LSU is a little above Texas A&M at No. 1."
It's an intriguing development for the LSU Tigers in their race to win the "Brown Sweepstakes" during a rigorous recruiting battle.
Brown ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, but has aspirations of playing on defense in college. He's been vocal about the chance to do so and it's clear LSU is providing that opportunity.
This spring, Brown will visit Texas A&M (March 22), Miami (March 29), LSU (TBD) and Florida State (TBD) on unofficials, according to 247Sports.
He's also set his official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers receiving the final visit of his process during the weekend of June 20-22, he told On3 Sports.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Florida State: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
Brown has also shaken things up in his recruitment after revealing his four finalists and a commitment date as well for the summer.
The No. 1 prospect in Louisiana will commit to the program of his choice on July 4th, he revealed via social media.
Brown isn't the only five-star that will be in Baton Rouge for a visit to campus during the spring. LSU is set to host a blue-chip EDGE this weekend to campus.
This Weekend's Visitor: Anthony Jones
Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones has locked in a visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers football staff for this weekend, according to On3 Sports.
Jones, the No. 1 ranked prospect in Alabama, headlines a loaded Visitors List for Saturday's Spring Camp practice in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia and Penn State, among several others, as his recruitment process remains scorching hot.
Jones is the No. 2 rated EDGE in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 15 overall prospect in the rising senior class with all eyes on his process.
Now, Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have an opportunity to meet with the coveted edge rusher face-to-face this weekend in Baton Rouge.
Jones remains a priority for the program with the 2026 Recruiting Cycle heating up for the purple and gold.
