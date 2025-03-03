Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Wide Receiver in America Locks in Official Visit
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys has locked in multiple official visits for the summer as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has pieced together an impressive offer list with over 30 schools extending scholarships, but decided to trim his list in January.
Keys revealed a final 12 schools with Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers making the cut alongside Alabama, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Florida and Miami.
It's a strong final 12 programs with LSU's work certainly cut out for them down the stretch, but Keys is enjoying the process to this point.
The main goal? Perfect his craft, sharpen his skills and become a more explosive player ahead of what many expect to be a stellar senior season in 2025.
“Everything I am good at, I want to be great at,” Keys told High School On SI. “I want to be faster, more explosive, better on my cuts, more in sync on my routes, loosen my hips more, and attack the ball more.
"I want to get better overall. I want to be a better route runner; I have gotten better at that, but I can get even better.”
The recruiting process has treated Keys well. He's visited a myriad of schools as he sits back and enjoys life as a five-star prospect.
With over 30 schools in his ear, it's about taking the time to listen to each pitch; not feel any pressure to make a decision too quickly on a whim.
“I don’t get much pressure to commit; I know what I want to do,” Keys said. “I know what I want. When they pressure, they don’t try to make me commit but they try to convince me by saying little things that you catch.
"They are mostly promoting their school, and trying to get me there. They talk about how they want me, how I would fit, what they could offer in the development part and how they can help get me better. They go over their resume, they have the proof on sending guys to the league (NFL).”
Keys also revealed to High School On SI the schools that turned up the heat prior to the NCAA Dead Period in February.
Programs could visit in-person during the month of January with multiple schools making sure to get face-to-face interactions with the coveted wideout.
“Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, and in-state schools like Mississippi, Mississippi State, and USM (Southern Miss) – there are a bunch of schools,” Keys mentioned. “Nebraska is another one. They are coming down sometime in January. Louisville, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Mizzou, Oklahoma, and USC.”
Now, Keys has begun setting up unofficial and official visits with this spring schedule now locked in:
The Unofficial Visits:
- Tennessee: March 10
- LSU: March 18
- Texas A&M: March 29
- Michigan: April 5
But LSU will make sure to get Keys to campus twice this offseason after the coveted wide receiver locked in an official visit to campus as well, according to On3 Sports. The nation's No. 1 rated wide receiver will be in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay from June 20-22.
Keys will also officially visit the Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies.
The Bayou Bengals are heavily in the mix with a spring visit now set in stone along with an official visit lined up for the summer.
The weekend of June 20th is shaping up to be an important one for the LSU Tigers with Keys set to be alongside Blaine Bradford, the No. 1 safety in America; Lamar Brown, the No. 1 interrior offensive lineman in America; and Jabari Mack, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana.
It's a star-studded Visitors List with Keys now adding to an important weekend stretch in Baton Rouge.
