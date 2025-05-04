Five-Star LSU Football Target Reveals Commitment Date, Pair of Schools in the Mix
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown remains one of the top priorities in the 2026 Recrutiing Cyce for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Brown, the No. 1 athlete in America, has proven to be a two-way star during his prep career while flourising on both sides of the ball in the trenches.
After catapulting his status to the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, Brown has elected to make the move to the defensive side of the ball for college.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder will now continue navigating his recruitment process with the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies battling it out for the talented Louisiana native.
The USC Trojans also remain in the mix for his services after landing a visit from Brown during the spring.
In March, Brown revealed his would be taking four official visits this summer with the LSU Tigers securing one of their own.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Florida State: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
“It is really those four schools,” Brown told On3’s Chad Simmons at the time. “It really came down to me deciding to play defensive line in college. A lot of schools wanted to play offensive line, but those four schools were the ones recruiting me the hardest as a defensive lineman.”
Brown also announced that he would be announcing a commitment decision on July 4 once his official trips were in the rearview mirror.
Now, according to Rivals, Brown has delayed his decision timeline by one week. He will now commit to the program of his choice on July 10.
In the spring, Brown told On3 Sports that the LSU Tigers were at the top of his list with multiple programs battling for his services.
“LSU is a little above A&M at No. 1. Florida State and Miami are tied after those two at the top,” he said.
As it currently stands, all signs point towards LSU battling it out against the Texas A&M Aggies. Brown remains high on the program in College Station after taking multiple visits to the Lone Star State.
“I talk to them almost every day,” Brown told On3 Sports of the Aggies’ staff in March. “I talked to Coach Tony (Jerod-Eddie) yesterday and I talked to Coach (Mike) Elko today. Those two and Coach (Sean) Spencer are great guys.
"I love those guys. … They are great people, great coaches, I trust them and I love what they do. Coach Spence has a great resume, A&M has produced defensive linemen and it is a great place.”
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have their work cut out for them down the stretch for one of the most sought-after prospects in America, but remain in a solid spot heading into the summer months.
