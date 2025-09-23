Five-Star LSU Football Target Set to Visit Ole Miss Rebels for Matchup Against Tigers
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains a top prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his rise continues across his junior campaign.
Royal, the No. 2 rated wideout in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings following a standout summer where he earned a myriad of new scholarships.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, as his rise continues.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program that has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons.
Royal was back in Baton Rouge on Sept. 13 for the Bayou Bengals' Week 3 matchup against the Florida Gators.
“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.
“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”
It's been a busy stretch for Royal where he took an LSU visit in Week 3 of the college football season prior to making his way to Coral Gables (Fla.) for a visit with the Miami Hurricanes in Week 4 this past Saturday.
Royal hopped on a flight and made his way to the Sunshine State to see the Miami Hurricanes take down the Florida Gators at home alongside a myriad of top prospects.
Now, after LSU and Miami visits, Royal will be on the road once again in Week 5.
The No. 2 rated wide receiver in America will be in Oxford (Miss.) this weekend on an unofficial visit with the Ole Miss Rebels for their matchup against the LSU Tigers, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have emerged as a team to watch in Royal's process as he develops a relationship with the staff in the Magnolia State.
LSU remains a contender for the coveted wideout as his recruitment blossoms across his junior campaign in 2025.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
LSU has a proven track record of keeping Louisiana's top talent in The Boot with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and TaRon Francis, as of late, remaining in-state.
Now, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them for the top wide receiver in Louisiana's services as the Ole Miss Rebels and other top programs battle for his services.
