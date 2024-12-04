Five-Star LSU Football Target, Top Prospect in Louisiana Signs with the USC Trojans
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart has committed to and signed with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, he revealed via social media on Wednesday afternoon.
Stewart, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America, was the top uncommitted prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle leading into the Early Signing Period.
After reclassifying from the 2026 class into 2025, all eyes were on the Louisiana phenom nicknamed "Thanos" ahead of the December decision.
Stewart's finalists were LSU, USC and Oregon with the five-star taking official visits to all three before he put pen to paper with USC during the Early Signing Period that began on Wednesday.
It's been an interesting recruitment to follow. Stewart had received the red carpet treatment from Oregon, LSU and USC, but wasn't done checking in with programs prior to a Dec. 4 decision.
He traveled to Eugene during the weekend of Oct. 12 for an official with Dan Lanning and Co. before hitting the road to Baton Rouge on Nov. 9 for a visit with LSU.
Then came the heavy-hitting USC Trojans on Nov. 16.
Lincoln Riley and the Trojans staff answered all the questions Stewart's camp had two weekends ago where he felt at home in Southern Cal.
Following the visit, predictions began flowing in with the USC Trojans becoming the expected decision. On3 Sports and 247Sports analysts flooded the prediction machine with USC being the pick.
Now, he's made it official. Jahkeem Stewart is California bound where he has signed with the Soutern Cal Trojans.
It's been a huge day for the LSU Tigers thus far with double-digit commitments putting pen to paper with program to this point.
Stewart, the No. 2 rated player in Louisiana, is headed to Southern Cal, but the Tigers reeled in a signature from the No. 1 prospect in the Bayou State, Harlem Berry.
No. 1 Running Back in America Signs with LSU:
The paperwork is in. LSU has officially signed the No. 1 running back in America with Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star putting pen to paper on Wednesday morning.
Berry, the No. 1 player in Louisiana, will make his way to Baton Rouge as the highest ranked running back since Leonard Fournette 10 years ago.
It's a monumental day for Brian Kelly and Co. with the program winning out for the Bayou State star.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder took Louisiana by storm during his prep career and will now look to carry the momentum over to Baton Rouge.
“We’re real excited,” Berry’s father told On3 Sports. “We can’t wait to make this thing official. The LSU staff has made this whole experience unforgettable for our family. Harlem is ready to show up and show out.”
Berry verbally committed to position coach Frank Wilson and Co. on Jan. 3 with the Louisiana native remaining locked in with the Tigers ever since.
He's stayed loyal to his pledge, visited Baton Rouge routinely and how now made things official after putting pen to paper.
