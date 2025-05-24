Five-Star LSU Football Target, Top Uncommitted Prospect in America Locks in Visit
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho continues his rise as one of the top prospects in America heading into his senior campaign.
Iheanacho, the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is the top uncommitted prospect in the nation following offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell's commitment to Miami.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers entering the mix in a strong way this spring after getting Iheanacho to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit.
The five-star prospect has a slew of schools on his radar with the Oregon Ducks becoming the "team to beat" in his process.
It's become a battle between the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
But Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have the momentum after receiving a prediction from On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong this month.
Now, the Bayou Bengals are looking to make some noise in Iheanacho's process after the talented prospect locked in an official visit with LSU.
The No. 2 overall prospect in America will be back in Baton Rouge later the month to begin an official visit with the LSU Tigers on May 30 - June 1.
Kelly and Co. did not have a seat at the table for Iheanacho when it came to official visits with the Maryland Terrapins, Oregon Ducks, Penn State and Alabama Crimson Tide earning trips.
Now, Iheanacho has switched up his recruiting process with the LSU Tigers now replacing Maryland for a visit during the weekend of May 30-June 1, he revealed via social media.
It's a critical visit for the LSU Tigers as they prioritize Iheanacho in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, but the program will be fending off multiple powerhouse schools.
What makes the long, physical offensive lineman so special?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size.
"Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen."
LSU will now look to make up ground this summer with an official visit locked in with the No. 2 overall prospect in America.
