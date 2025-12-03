Florida Gators Trending to Flip No. 1 Safety in Alabama, Prized LSU Football Commit

Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington four-star safety Dylan Purter revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers staff in March after going public with a decision.

Purter, the No. 1 safety in Alabama, took a visit to Baton Rouge with the program knocking it out the park where the coveted defensive back made the move to join the 2026 Recruiting Class.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamecocks and Auburn Tigers, among several others, during his recruitment process, but the LSU Tigers landed the verbal commitment in the spring.

"It was amazing! Everything I thought it would be," Purter told LSU Tigers On SI following his visit to town.

Following an unofficial trip in the spring, Purter then took an official visit to Baton Rouge in June where he elected to shut down his recruitment - making the decision to not visit other programs this fall.

"LSU is where greatness is made and that's where I want to be," Purter told LSU Tigers On SI.

Then, despite Brian Kelly being fired by the LSU Tigers program in late October, it hadn't swayed his decision after revealing he wants to be in Baton Rouge.

"It's just a sad reality that comes with college football. Coaches come and go which is why I chose LSU for the school and not so much the coaches," Purter told LSU Tigers On SI.

"Regardless of the coach, LSU has a standard that will always be upheld and I want to be a part of that."

Now, despite multiple visits to Baton Rouge, reaffirming his commitment on multiple occasions, and not checking in with other programs, Purter is trending elsewhere as the Early Signing Period begins on Wednesday.

Sources confirm to LSU Tigers On SI that Purter is expected to sign elsewhere during the Early Signing Period with the Florida Gators trending for the pledge.

Purter developed a relationship with Jon Sumrall's staff at Tulane where he's now formally accepted the Florida job - setting the stage for a flip to join the SEC rival's 2026 Recruiting Class.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has set the stage for some National Signing Day fireworks after landing three commitments on Tuesday as he puts his touch on the class.

