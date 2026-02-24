LSU Football Dishes Out Offer to Ex-Florida Gators Commit, Top-100 Wide Receiver

Cottondale (Fla.) four-star athlete Tramond Collins is back on the market after reopening his recruitment in December with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in pursuit.

Collins checks in as the No. 4 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools galore entering the race after he backed off of his commitment to the Florida Gators on Dec. 14.

The 6-foot-2, 183-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Florida State Seminoles, among others, as his meteoric rise continues this offseason.

Once Florida made a coaching change, it quickly prompted Collins to reevaluate his decision with SEC schools across America battling for his commitment.

That includes Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals with LSU becoming the latest school to extend a scholarship his way on Monday.

Collins broke out as a sophomore in 2024 where he carried the ball 31 times for 661 yards (21.3 YPC) and 9 touchdowns while also catching 13 passes for 402 yards (30.9 YPC) and 6 touchdowns on offense.

A two-way athlete, Collins also totaled 33 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 interception on defense with a kickoff return touchdown to his resumé.

Now, LSU is intensifying its pursuit with an offer now on the tabe for the Sunshine State star that is eyeing a big-time senior campaign in 2026.

Kiffin and Co. have dished out multiple new offers across the last few weeks with the program building out its board in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The New Offer: Javarris Warner

LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star running back Javarris Warner remains a hot commodity this offseason in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle despite revealing a commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats last October.

Warner checks in as a Top-100 rated running back in America with a myriad of powerhouse programs entering the race in his recruitment as he blossoms into one of the nation's top prospects.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Peach State native has earned offers from the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, Vanderbilt Commodores, Auburn Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, and Penn State Nittany Lions.

But the LSU Tigers are now a school to keep tabs on with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers dishing out an offer to Warner over the weekend following a call with the program's shot-caller.

Across Warner's 2024 campaign as a sophomore, he logged 816 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry.

The talented offensive weapon also tallied 17 receptions for 113 yards and 1 touchdown on 6.6 yards per catch. He averaged 26.1 yards on 9 kick returns, including 1 touchdown, as well on special teams.

