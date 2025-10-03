Former Arkansas Razorbacks Commit, LSU Football Target Pledges to SEC Program
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush has committed to Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers just days after reopening his recruitment, he revealed via social media on Friday.
The No. 1 rated linebacker in Alabama backed off of a pledge to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday following the news of Sam Pittman being let go by the program.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has received a myriad of offers across his prep career with LSU, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Miami, Missouri, and Cincinnati, among others, entering the race.
“Coach Blake Baker is my guy at LSU,” Bush told Rivals. “He’s just being himself and we have a great relationship. They’re known for winning, and I want to win.
"It’s LSU — it’s a great culture. I’ll be back there Sept. 13 for the Florida game.”
While being committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks, Bush took a pair of unofficial visits to Baton Rouge (La.) and Starkville (Miss.) to check-in with both the LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The pair of Southeastern Conference programs kept a foot on the gas for the top-ranked Alabama linebacker despite a pledge to Arkansas.
But the Missouri Tigers continued lingering for the top-ranked Alabama linebacker.
Once Bush went back on the market after reopening his recruitment, Missouri quickly emerged as a program to keep tabs on.
The do-it-all second-level defender has an opportunity to make an instant impact in Columbia as a critical component to the program's 2026 Recruiting Class.
"Run-and-hit linebacker with an exceptional athletic profile. Began prep career playing safety before moving into the box," 247Sports wrote of his game.
"Displays outstanding range for a second-level defender as he’s quick to change his heading and will find ways to go through or around obstacles."
"Embraces contact and is a spirited face-up tackler that wants to strike ball carriers. Has gotten on-ball looks in passing situations and has proven to be dangerous on the blitz as he can dip and rip his way to the quarterback.
"Better in zone coverage than he is man coverage at this stage, but has the speed and length to in theory shadow attached or detached weapons."
Now, he's off to the Magnolia State for his college career after revealing a commitment on Friday afternoon.
