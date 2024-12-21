Former LSU Football Tight End, Prized Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff saw former top-five tight end in America, Ka'Morreun Pimpton, make the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once the window officially opened on Dec. 9.
Pimpton, a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, signed with the Tigers over Vanderbilt and a number of other programs during his process.
Now, he departs Baton Rouge after two seasons with the program where he served as the primary backup to LSU great Mason Taylor.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder was set to take on an expanded role with Taylor departing for the 2025 NFL Draft, but with both now gone, it leaves LSU with one scholarship tight end in Trey'Dez Green.
In two seasons with the Tigers, Pimpton tallied seven receptions for 80 yards and zero touchdowns.
Now, after visiting Louisville and TCU, Pimpton has made his decision. He will head back home to the Lone Star State and suit up for the TCU Horned Frogs for the 2025 season. Pimpton made the news official via his Instagram on Saturday.
Kelly remains confident in what LSU is building in Baton Rouge.
“The standard is the standard here,” Kelly said after LSU’s Week 14 win over Oklahoma. “I didn’t come down here to go 8-4. I’m not happy about 8-4. Nobody in that room is happy about 8-4 but they’re happy about playing well after a 3-game losing streak and they bounced back.
“This game teaches you lessons about grit, toughness, perseverance and not giving up and letting go of the rope. They easily could have fractured, right? They stuck together and stayed committed and beat two really good football teams in this league. … The big picture is I’m excited about our future regardless what people seem to think.”
LSU has seen 17 members of the 2024 roster depart the program this offseason with Pimpton one of the headliners:
The Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
LSU is up to 11 additions via the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of immediate impact players set to arrive in the Bayou State in the coming weeks.
The Additions on Offense (5):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
The Additions on Defense (4):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
More LSU News:
The LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's out?
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.