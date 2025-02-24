Former No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Elite LSU Football Target Locks in Visits
DeSoto (Tex.) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster has emerged as one of the top prospects on the recruiting scene with the "Who's Who" of college football turning up the heat.
Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 cycle into the 2026 cycle in February, was rated as the No. 1 receiver in his former class.
Now, despite electing to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is as sought-after as they come on the recruiting scene.
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class, Feaster has also cut his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.
Brian Kelly's Tigers are standing out to Feaster as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason after expediting his prep career.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
Feaster is looking for a home that can shine in the passing game, but also develop him for the next level with NFL aspirations. LSU is a school that has done that.
“To me, I can say it’s LSU, Ohio State then USC as Receiver U. Coach (Dennis) Simmons proved since he was at Oklahoma, him and Lincoln Riley are a dynamic duo from the passing game to the run game. I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultured school,” Feaster told On3.
The prized wideout has now locked in both an unofficial visit schedule for March and April along with an official visit schedule for the summer.
The Unofficial Visits:
- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 6-8
- LSU Tigers: March 13-15
- Texas Longhorns: March 29
- Oregon Ducks: April 25-27
The Official Visits:
- Miami Hurricanes: May 30 - June 1
- USC Trojans: June 6-8
- Texas A&M: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
LSU will get a pair of visits from Feaster in both March and June with the Tigers also set to get the final official visit of his process.
It's a critical development for Kelly and Co. with Feaster a wideout atop the program's "Wide Receiver Big Board" alongside five-star Tristen Keys and Jabari Mack, the No. 1 receiver in Louisiana.
Feaster's process will be one that all eyes will be on down the stretch after reclassifying and expediting his process up a year.
