Four-Star LSU Football Commitment Visiting Florida State Seminoles
Tampa (Fla.) Gaither four-star EDGE Jesse Harrold committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June with the program locking in the coveted defensive line prospect.
Harrold, a Top 150 recruit in America, gave Kelly and Co. a fast-rising prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Class that can help bolster the depth in the trenches for the long haul.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder chose LSU over the likes of Illinois, Texas A&M, Florida State and Central Florida.
It's no secret the LSU program is in a vulnerable place as it stands. After falling to 7-4 on the season and losing the No. 1 prospect in America, Bryce Underwood, programs have begun looking to poach the Tigers' 2025 Recruiting Class.
That includes programs contacting Harrold.
Now, this weekend, Harrold will take an official with to check in with Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles, a source confirmed. 247Sports first reported the visit.
Harrold informed the LSU coaching staff of the trip to Tallahassee, but it will certainly be a recruitment to monitor down the stretch.
With the Early Signing Period near, and Harrold being a Sunshine State native, could he elect to remain closer to home and flip his pledge to the Seminoles? Time will tell.
Harrold will arrive on campus this Friday and be in town for a multi-day stay with Norvell and Co. this weekend.
Florida State will get the final face-to-face meeting with Harrold before he puts pen to paper with a program during the Early Signing Period next week.
As it stands, LSU holds pledges from a pair of edge rushers in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with Harrold joining Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central star Damien Shanklin.
Shanklin, a Top 5 prospect in the state, remains committed to the LSU Tigers where he will put pen to paper with the program next week.
Despite a late push from the Michigan Wolverines down the stretch, Shanklin silenced flip rumors and confirmed he will be signing with Brian Kelly's program in December during the Early Signing Period.
With one on board in Shanklin, defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples will certainly be working the phone lines late here in order to get Harrold locked in as well.
It's officially crunch time for the LSU Tigers. With Underwood out, the coaching staff continues making sure others are locked in with the Early Signing Period six days away.
On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 2 rated linebacker in America, Charles Ross, confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI that he will be signing with the program next week.
The Buzz: Charles Ross Edition
Houston (Tex.) North Shore four-star linebacker Charles Ross revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March after a visit to Baton Rouge.
Ross, at the time, was an under the radar prospect outside of the Top 300 on multiple recruiting sites, but a significant offseason paired with an impressive senior campaign saw his status rise rapidly.
Now, the LSU commit is rated as the No. 2 linebacker in America, according to 247Sports, with the Lone Star State native receiving attention on the recruiting trail.
Ross has been loyal to his LSU commitment since going public with a decision, and despite the recent news of former LSU commit Bryce Underwood flipping his pledge, he remains dialed in.
"I'm still 100% committed to LSU. I can't wait to get to work in January," Ross told LSU Tigers On SI.
The top-ranked linebacker in the 2025 Recruiting Class will sign with the LSU Tigers next Wednesday during the Early Signing Period before enrolling early in January.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker gets his guy with the mastermind once again piecing together an impressive evaluation.
“Coach Baker has been an inspiration. We communicate on a regular basis,” Ross told On3 Sports. “Our relationship has grown from him being a recruiter to him becoming a mentor to me.”
Last season for North Shore High School, Ross logged 71 tackles to go along with six sacks, two pass breakups, two interceptions and also a pick-six as a junior.
He's a phenomenal football player, but his track speed is what separates him from the rest of the pack. Earlier this year, the four-star linebacker clocked a personal-best 10.63 in the 100-meter dash.
Ross will take a return trip to Baton Rouge this weekend for LSU's Southeastern Conference showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners. It will be the final visit he takes before placing pen to paper on Wednesday where he will sign with LSU.
