Highly Touted Edge Rusher, LSU Football Target Set to Visit the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue hitting the recruiting trail with force as the program places an emphasis on the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Following a January stretch of taking visits to meet with targets in-person, LSU utilized the NCAA Dead Period in February to begin locking down prospects to take visits to campus in March.
Now, with March vastly approaching, priority targets are confirming their dates to take unofficial visits to Baton Rouge.
The most recent 2026 star to reveal a trip to the Bayou State: Four-star EDGE Asharri Charles.
The Venice (Fla.) defensive piece is coming off of a standout junior campaign with the "Who's Who" of college football taking notice.
Charles, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder with significant upside, has reeled in double-digit offers with the LSU Tigers quickly becoming a program surging in his recruitment.
Now, LSU will be the first program Charles checks in with during the spring, according to 247Sports.
The sought-after edge rusher has locked in four trips in the coming weeks:
- LSU Tigers: March 14-15
- Miami Hurricanes: March 22
- Texas A&M Aggies: April 5
- Ohio State Buckeyes: April 29-31
The Bayou Bengals will get a crack at Charles during a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge after further solidifying his interest in Kelly's program.
For LSU, the program has seen multiple targets begin trimming lists, but the Tigers' staff is also on the hunt for top talent with fresh offers being dished out.
A look into a coveted target in the 2026 class and a recent offer dished out this week:
LSU a Finalist for Coveted EDGE: Trenton Hendersom
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) four-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson has cruised up the recruiting rankings following a standout junior campaign for his prep squad.
Henderson, the No. 3 rated EDGE in America, has reeled in over 25 offers with LSU, Alabama, Florida and Michigan, among several others, getting in the mix.
Now, LSU is looking to ramp up their push after Brian Kelly and the Tigers' staff flew to the Sunshine State on in January for a check-in with Henderson, he told LSU Tigers SI.
It was a productive trip where Henderson will now look to visit Baton Rouge in the spring as his recruitment takes off.
But before visits begin getting locked in, Henderson has trimmed his list of finalists ahead of March.
The 10 Finalists: LSU, USC, Michigan, Florida, Auburn, Texas, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Alabama.
It's a star-studded list of schools with the LSU Tigers certainly having their work cut out for them when it comes to the Sunshine State stud.
LSU will remain in the ear of the coveted defensive piece who's coming off of a big-time junior campaign after logging 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
The Offer: Elbert Hill - No. 3 Cornerback in America
Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban four-star cornerback Elbert Hill continues a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings as one of the top defensive backs in America.
Hill, the No. 3 rated cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, flaunts an offer list with the "Who's Who" of college football extending scholarships his way.
For Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, the program officially offered Hill a scholarship on Monday after making the call to the Ohio native.
A prospect that has begun locking in a visit schedule for both the spring and summer, the Bayou Bengals will look to enter the mix with force after being late to offer.
The Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and the hometown Ohio State Buckeyes are four schools to monitor, according to On3 Sports' Chad Simmons, but the LSU Tigers will now look to make up ground.
Ohio State is currently viewed as the favorite to land the top-ranked defensive back with others surging in his recruitment.
Now, Kelly and Co. will look to work their way into his process as a program that can make a splash late.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.