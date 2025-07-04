Highly-Touted LSU Football Wide Receiver Target Commits to USC Trojans
DeSoto (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster has committed to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Feaster, a Top-10 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, was a priority prospect for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program firmly in the mix.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder had a final four schools consisting of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch.
Feaster officially visited Baton Rouge in June for a multi-day stay alongside multiple priority LSU targets while sitting down with Kelly and the Tigers staff.
It was the history of success that stood out to Feaster as he navigates his recruiting process with LSU in the mix.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
But the USC Trojans countered down the stretch to land the highly-touted wide receiver over both heavy-hitters LSU and Texas A&M.
“With USC, you know they will have a great quarterback throwing their receivers the ball with Lincoln Riley as the head coach,” Feaster told On3 Sports. “I love the coaching staff, I love the, the city around it, I love L.A. and it’s a great place to be in. And Coach Simmons, that’s my guy.”
The connection with Riley and the Trojans staff is what stood out from the rest down the stretch in his process.
“That’s my guy,” Feaster said about Riley. “He probably calls me almost every day. I mean, almost every day. He’s got who I feel is the best slot in the 2026 class (Trent Mosley). He also got one of the best quarterbacks in the country (Jonas Williams) and they’ve built a great class for 2026.”
LSU's focus turns to Mississippi native, and the No. 3 wideout in America, Jase Mathews in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as the top receiver on the board.
