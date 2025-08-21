LSU Football, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee in the Mix for Elite Prospect
Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain four-star tight end Xevien Brinson has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle after a standout freshman campaign.
Brinson, the No. 1 rated prospect at his position, has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among others, as his early rise continues.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder out of the Peach State is fresh off of a strong freshman season where he reeled in 35 receptions for 534 yards and five touchdowns.
From there, Brinson's recruitment took off where he's now become the top-ranked tight end in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-100 overall prospect.
According to Rivals, it's the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers that have his attention as the early schools intensifying their pursuits.
Brinson, a rising-sophomore, is early in his recruitment process, but Brian Kelly and Co. are wasting no time in ramping up their efforts for the coveted pass catcher.
LSU is beginning to make its presence felt in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with the program dishing out fresh offers while making early impressions on the fast-rising recruits.
This week, the Bayou Bengals made the call for Hollywood (Fla.) West Broward four-star athlete Aden Johnson as his meteoric rise continues this offseason.
The No. 1 rated athlete in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle has received offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, and Minnesota Gophers, among several others.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Sunshine State native is a Top-50 overall prospect in America with an impressive offer list to back it up after his freshman campaign for West Broward.
The physical tools the rising-sophomore attains jumps off the page where he towers over his peers on the gridiron.
Now, he's quickly become one of the top prospects in his class with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers taking notice.
