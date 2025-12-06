How Lane Kiffin Stunned the Ole Miss Rebels After LSU Football Signed No. 3 DL in America

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds put pen to paper with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Friday afternoon with the program beating out Ole Miss down the stretch.

Geralds, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America, delayed his decision on Wednesday where he awaited the coaching staff in Baton Rouge to be finalized.

“I was planning to sign this morning but after speaking with my family, I decided to give myself a couple more days to get to know the new staff,” Geralds said in a statement.

“I am still committed LSU and plan to make a final decision and signed by end of day Friday. Geaux Tigers.”

The delay provided the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to reenter the "Geralds Sweepstakes" where the program in Oxford intensified its pursuit.

Geralds' father played for the Ole Miss Rebels during his collegiate career where the program became one to watch for the legacy - with crystal ball predictions even floating in.

But Kiffin and Co. pulled off a stunner at the buzzer in order to retain the elite defensive tackle out of the Peach State.

"With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.

"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.

“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds' Instagram.

Now, after delaying his Signing Day festivities on Wednesday to gain clarity on the LSU staff, Geralds has remained loyal to his LSU Tigers commitment and has signed with the LSU Tigers.

“LSU has always been where I wanted to be. It is bigger than football because of my family and our roots in Baton Rouge," Geralds told 247Sports.

"I’m coming to leave a legacy at this program and bring back the winning tradition they are known for. I also love what the support they give to student-athletes when it comes to NIL brand development."

