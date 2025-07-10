How to Watch: Five-Star Lamar Brown to Choose Between LSU Football and Texas A&M
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown will choose between the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes on Thursday, July 10.
Brown, the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana, has garnered significant interest during his time on the prep scene with "Decision Day" quickly arriving.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has trimmed his list to four schools, but there are two Southeastern Conference programs emerging as the true contenders: LSU and Texas A&M.
The hometown LSU Tigers continue keeping a foot on the gas for the Baton Rouge native where the program has developed a strong relationship during Brown's time on the prep scene.
But the Texas A&M Aggies remain a threat to land Brown's services with just hours until a decision is made.
Now, "Decision Day" is here with the Bayou Bengals gaining momentum down the stretch for Brown as the program remains in pursuit.
There's a level of intrigue for Brown when it comes to the LSU program with an opportunity to remain home and "put on for his home state" while playing alongside friends for the Bayou Bengals.
Brown will reveal a decision to either LSU or Texas A&M at 12:15 p.m. CT on ESPN2 with the commitment choice generating significant buzz.
Texas A&M has done their part in this one as well. Mike Elko is all in on the five-star athlete.
There's no denying that LSU has momentum going into the decision, but in the new era of NIL and revenue-sharing, nothing is over until the buzzer.
