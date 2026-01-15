Husan Longstreet Checks The Boxes For LSU Football and Lane Kiffin in Latest Addition

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers secured the program's quarterback of the future on Wednesday after USC Trojans signal-caller Husan Longstreet made things official with the program.

Longstreet checks in as a Top-10 quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. pairing the California native alongside Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 signal-caller in the market, for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Longstreet made the decision to join Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, out of high school.

But the stint with USC was short-lived after revealing plans of departing the program after playing in only four games across one season with the Trojans - where LSU has now made it's presence felt.

During his lone year in Los Angeles, he completed 13-of-15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

Kiffin has the ability to see the future when it comes to his quarterbacks. He's a guru at the position and has helped develop the likes of Jaxson Dart and Trinidad Chambliss as of late with Leavitt and Longstreet up next.

There's a belief that Longstreet will serve as the heir apparent to Leavitt with his arm talent off the charts.

“Top arm talent with arguably the strongest arm in the 2025 cycle,” Rivals’ Charles Power said in a scouting report. “Has an absolute flamethrower attached to his right arm. Owns a compact build at a shade under 6-foot-1, 195 pounds prior to his senior season.

"Muscled with little to no fat on his body. Has the largest hands among blue-chip quarterbacks in the cycle that measure at 11 inches. Capable of touching all areas of the field with his phenomenal arm strength. Passes have considerable velocity.

“Doesn’t have great stature when projecting him as a pocket operator and can continue improving his consistency and ability to layer his passes. Combination of elite arm talent and athleticism gives him one of the highest ceilings among 2025 quarterback prospects.”

Now, with Longstreet heading to Baton Rouge with four seasons of eligibility, all eyes are on the elite signal-caller up next for Kiffin and Co. as the future of the program.

