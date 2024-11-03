Kim Mulkey, LSU WBB Secures Commitment From Top 5 Prospect in America

BREAKING: #LSU lands a commitment from the No. 4 prospect in America: ZaKiyah Johnson.



Kim Mulkey and Co. secure a pledge from the Top 5 prospect in the 2025 cycle.



LSU now holds commitments from a trio of 5-stars:

- Zakiyah Johnson

- Divine Bourrage

- Bella Hines pic.twitter.com/DzMC0biCTP