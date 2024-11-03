Kim Mulkey, LSU WBB Secures Commitment From Top 5 Prospect in America
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff have landed a commitment from five-star guard ZaKiyah Johnson, she announced via social media on Sunday.
Johnson, the No. 4 rated prospect in America, selected the LSU Tigers over Kentucky and Louisville after the in-state schools ramped up their push down the stretch.
Mulkey and Co. now bring in Johnson as the third five-star commitment in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle alongside Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines.
For Johnson, she's fresh off of a junior campaign in 2023 where she averaged 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds during the team’s 31-7 campaign on her way to leading the Sacred Heart program to its third straight state title.
“I think one of the best things about Z is she’s always stayed true to herself,” Johnson's high school coach said. “And she knows that little eyes are watching her, and what a role model she needs to be. And she’s always aware of that. ... I think she’s ready. I think she’s comfortable with her decision, so I’m happy for her. I think it’ll be a load off her mind, and then she can just focus in on high school basketball and finish her high school career.”
Johnson has earned three Gatorade Player of the Year honors, a gold medal over the summer with Team USA's U18 FIBA Women's AmeriCup squad and more.
She's quickly cemented her status as one of the most decorated high school athletes in the state of Kentucky with her career set continue in Baton Rouge.
Johnson joins five-stars Divine Bourrage and Bella Knox as the trio of five-star commitments in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class with the program quickly cruising to the top as the No. 1 class.
For Mulkey and the staff, it was clear the focus would be to build the program for the long haul through the current class with their recruiting efforts quickly paying off.
LSU now sits with one of the top recruiting classes in America with three commitments while the program is also a finalist for five-star Grace Knox.
Mulkey and Co. once again make a statement on the recruiting trail after landing a pledge from the No. 1 prospect in Kentucky.
