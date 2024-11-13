Kim Mulkey, LSU WBB Signs No. 1 Recruiting Class in America

Kim Mulkey and Co. will sign the No. 1 Recruiting Class in America on Wednesday.



The LSU staff will have four Top 25 prospects put pen to paper.



- Zakiyah Johnson: No. 4

- Divine Bourrage: No. 7

- Grace Knox: No. 13

- Bella Hines: No. 24



Mulkey lands her four 5-star prospects.