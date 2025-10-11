Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Hosting Pair of Five-Star, Top-15 Prospects
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue attacking the recruiting trail this fall with the program currently hosting a pair of five-star targets to Baton Rouge.
After signing the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the 2025 cycle, Mulkey and Co. are swinging for the fences once again with all focus on blue-chippers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
This weekend, a pair of Top-15 prospects in America are on campus with the coaching staff rolling out the red carpet.
The Five-Star Visitors:
No. 1: Jerzy Robinson - No. 3 Prospect in America
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon five-star combo guard Jerzy Robinson is taking an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend for a multi-day stay alongside Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers.
Robinson, the No. 3 rated prospect in America, remains one of the most sought-after targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Mulkey and Co. set to roll out the red carpet.
The 6-foot-1 guard has shined across her time on the prep scene with programs from coast-to-coast battling for her services.
Robinson has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, UCLA Bruins, Arizona Wildcats, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and UCONN Huskies, among others.
Now, the five-star is set to take her first official visit with the LSU Tigers getting a crack at the elite combo guard out of California.
"The Most Valuable Player of last year's USA 16-and-Under National Team, Jerzy Robinson, elected not to play club basketball this spring," 247Sports wrote. "As a result, it took her a couple of gameplay sessions to find her rhythm in live action.
"But things started clicking on Saturday morning. A five-star rising junior, Robinson is a rhythm scorer who needs to see a couple of shots drop for the floodgates to open. Her physical size and skillset package are unique even in a setting like this."
The LSU Tigers remain a program to monitor here alongside the South Carolina Gamecocks and others, but a visit this weekend can go a long way for the priority target.
No. 2: Lola Lampley - No. 15 Prospect in America
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central five-star prospect Lola Lampley will be in Baton Rouge this weekend on a multi-day with Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers.
Lampley, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Duke Blue Devils, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Kansas Jayhawks, among several others, across her prep career.
The 6-foot-2 power forward was originally down to five schools in the spring with the Florida State Seminoles, UCLA Bruins, Duke Blue Devils, Mississippi State Bulldogs and North Carolina State Wolfpack making the cut.
But after extending an offer to Lampley in May, the LSU Tigers jumped firmly in the mix for one of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Lampley impressed on the travel ball circuit this past offseason with the LSU coaching staff checking in on multiple occasions for the highly-touted recruit.
“Lampley is a major factor both inside and outside on the hardwood,” 247Sports' Brandon Clay wrote. “She is a capable scoring option, especially within 15 feet.
"Lampley, who was a member of the USA Basketball 17-and-Under team, has taken a major step forward in her game over the last 12 months. Her ability to serve in multiple roles as a scoring presence and a defensive stalwart makes her unique.”
LSU is pushing all the right buttons in this one as she navigates her process, but other programs remain heavy-hitters with the South Carolina Gamecocks set to host Lampley during the weekend of Oct. 16 followed by a trip to Knoxville to see the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 30.
