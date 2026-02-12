Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Set to Host No. 1 Prospect for South Carolina Game

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will host Ontario Christian (Calif.) five-star point guard Kaleena Smith on Saturday for the program's blockbuster showdown against Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Smith checks in as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in across her time on the prep scene as the crown jewel of the class.

The 5-foot-6 guard has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, UCONN Huskies, Tennessee Volunteers, and Arizona State Sun Devils, among several others, across her prep career.

Mulkey and the LSU program will look to roll out the red carpet this weekend for the top-ranked prospect in America as she continues navigating her recruitment process this season.

"Smith is so smooth with the basketball in her hands. Smith's ability to make plays and dictate the pace cannot be overstated," 247Sports wrote.

"She's progressing at the rate that we had predicted based on her play last summer. Her poise and presence are at a different level than her peers.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

"Smith can play out of the pick-and roll-action in a way that could be a potential separator for her at the collegiate level. Though Smith might never be large in stature, she will continue to add strength to her play."

LSU will bring in the No. 1 prospect in America on Feb. 14 with Smith set to make her way to Baton Rouge for a clash against Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks in what is shaping up to be the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for the Tigers staff.

Mulkey and Co. will host four Top-25 prospects in America with Smith and Caroline Bradley - the No. 3 rated recruit in the 2027 cycle - joining her in Baton Rouge this weekend to check-in with the Tigers.

Now, all eyes remain on the LSU program with a blockbuster matchup against Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks inching closer. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN from the Pete Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.

