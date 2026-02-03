Lane Kiffin and LSU Football Making Strong Push for Top-10 Running Back in America

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles checked in with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Sunday for an unofficial visit with the hometown program.

Miles, the No. 10 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, remains a priority target for the LSU Tigers as he gears up for a pivotal offseason in his process as schools intensify their pursuits.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But LSU remains a school to keep a close eye on.

The Tigers have hosted Miles on multiple unofficial visits over the years with the blue-chipper attending high school right down the road from campus, and with Kiffin now calling the shots, he's turning up the heat.

LSU brought in Miles this past weekend where he joined multiple priority targets from Louisiana on Sunday - namely New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley and Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais.

Courtesy of Jayden Miles on Instagram.

The Bayou State trio once again had the opportunity to talk shop with LSU prioritizing the coveted prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

For Miles, the talented running back has certainly emerged as a name to know for the LSU Tigers continuing to push the right buttons.

The Visitor to Know: Miguel Whitley

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana where he has quickly blossomed into a a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a top-five prospect in The Boot.

The meteoric rise has boosted Whitley's status to Top-10 pass-catcher in America where he recently revealed his final five schools: LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Houston.

The four-star wideout has the hometown LSU Tigers as a school firmly in the mix with Kiffin's program piquing his interest after earning an offer last summer.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley on Instagram,

Kiffin made his way down to New Orleans (La.) last Thursday for a face-to-face visit with Whitley as the two continue developing a relationship amid staff changes in Baton Rouge.

Then, a visit to LSU this past weekend as Kiffin and Co. continue logging face-to-face time with the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana.

