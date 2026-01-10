Lane Kiffin Finds Hidden Gem in Transfer Portal, LSU Football Lands Quick Commitment

West Florida wide receiver Tyree Holloway has signed with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after taking a visit to Baton Rouge this week, the program announced on Saturday morning.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he hauled in 34 catches for 661 yards and eight touchdowns for Division II powerhouse West Florida.

Holloway began his career at Chowan University, but made the move to West Florida after his freshman campaign where he then spent two seasons in the Sunshine State - emerging as one of the top pass-catchers at the Division II level.

Now, the North Carolina native has made his move after earning an offer from the LSU Tigers and taking a standout visit to Baton Rouge where Holloway committed and signed during his trip to town.

LSU has now inked seven wide receivers via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point amid a rebuild of the room in the Bayou State.

- WR Jayce Brown: Kansas State

- WR Jackson Harris: Hawaii

- WR Tre Brown: Old Dominion

- WR Eugene Wilson: Florida

- WR Malik Elzy: Illinois

- WR Josh Jackson: McNeese State

- WR Tyree Holloway: West Florida

Kiffin and Co. continue eyeing a "championship roster" in Baton Rouge with the receiver room taking shape in a significant way this week after officially signing seven newcomers to the roster - with the program also eyeing an eighth addition in Ole Miss transfer Winston Watkins after he elected to enter the portal on Friday.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

