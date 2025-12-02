Lane Kiffin Lands First Commitment With LSU Football, Top-15 Tight End in America
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson has flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.
The Top-10 tight end in the 2026 Recruiting Class initially pledged to the Rebels over the likes of the Auburn Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini, but with Lane Kiffin making his move to LSU, he's now following his head coach.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder logged 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception on defense across his junior campaign in 2024.
Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and tight ends Joe Cox are now all in Baton Rouge where Anderson has made the move to follow the ex-Ole Miss coaches.
“You could just tell that he’s an insanely smart dude and that he just knows a ton of ball. And literally just sitting down with him and Coach Weiss and Coach Cox and going through the offense kind of just blew me away," Anderson told Rivals after his pledge to Ole Miss.
"I feel like being in that environment with that much football knowledge is the best option for me.”
Now, all three coaches are in the Bayou State and are quickly picking up momentum with Anderson becoming the first commitment of the Kiffin era at LSU.
“I’m honestly looking forward to just being coached by Lane Kiffin and Cox,” Anderson said when he committed to Ole Miss. “Just developing is the thing. I know that they’re going to get me right for the NFL.”
Anderson is one of multiple Ole Miss pledges to back off of their commitments in search of other options with LSU picking up steam for an ex-Rebels pledge, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
The Name to Know: Corey Barber
Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber made the decision to back off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday amid Lane Kiffin's move to LSU.
Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
Now, with Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. revealing their intentions of departing Ole Miss and making the move to the LSU Tigers, Barber made the decision to reopen his recruitment.
Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff have been working the phone lines on Barber, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI, with the program picking up steam.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff
Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football
Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.