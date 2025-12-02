Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Flip Coveted Ole Miss Rebels Commit, Top-100 IOL in America
Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret has flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.
Miret, a Top-100 offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the Ole Miss Rebels in June, but with Lane Kiffin making the move to LSU, he now follows his head coach.
Miret met with multiple Ole Miss staffers during his time in Oxford over the summer, but with Kiffin bringing a majority of his staff on offense to LSU, Miret will make the move himself.
“Overall, I was extremely impressed with Ole Miss’s official visit,” Miret told On3 on Sunday. “What stood out to me was how superior their offensive staff was as far as their resumes and NFL experience.”
Miret has spent time with Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and multiple staff members during his time on the recruiting scene.
The connection between Miret and Kiffin is what stood out where he ultimately felt comfortable enough to pull the trigger.
“Coach Kiffin was excited to have me on campus and would love for me to be part of the team,” Miret said. “Not only did I grow my relationship with coach Garrison, but I also got to further my relationship with the assistant o-line coaches as well. It was also great to spend time with Coach (Kevin) Smith.”
Now, the Top-100 offensive lineman in America is Oxford bound after committing to the LSU on Tuesday.
LSU has also successfully flipped one of the top tight ends in America away from the Ole Miss Rebels.
The New Commitment:
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson has flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.
The Top-10 tight end in the 2026 Recruiting Class initially pledged to the Rebels over the likes of the Auburn Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini, but with Lane Kiffin making his move to LSU, he's now following his head coach.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder logged 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception on defense across his junior campaign in 2024.
Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and tight ends Joe Cox are now all in Baton Rouge where Anderson has made the move to follow the ex-Ole Miss coaches.
