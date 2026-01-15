LSU Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Pair of Coveted Transfers From SEC Rival

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are gaining momentum in the NCAA Transfer Portal market with the program looking to add to its No. 1 class in America.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on reconstructing the roster on both sides of the ball with the Transfer Portal set to play a pivotal role in doing so.

Since the window opened on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. have hit the recruiting trail with force after stacking 30 signees to this point with the No. 1 class overall as the "championship expectations" rise in the Bayou State.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Courtesy of Tyree Holloway's Instagram.

Now, as Kiffin looks to put the final touches on his first roster as the shot-caller of the LSU Tigers, there are a pair of SEC transfers to keep tabs on.

No. 1: LB TJ Dottery - Ole Miss Rebels

Dottery originally signed with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers out of high school, but after redshirting across his lone season with the program, made his way to Ole Miss in 2023 prior to Fall Camp.

Due to NCAA rules, the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder was forced to sit out the entirety of the 2023 regular season prior to making his presence felt over the last two years for the Rebels - emerging as one of the top second-level defenders in the conference.

The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.

Sources have indicated that the LSU Tigers will be a school in the mix here, but other SEC programs are also eyeing the second-level defender.

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) celebrates his tackle against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2: OL Devin Harper - Ole Miss Rebels

The Louisiana native signed with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers at the time - now finding himself in the Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) product emerged as one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 prospect in his cycle - emerging as one of the Rebels' top signees.

Now, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper has made his move where he will depart the program and hit the free agent market despite Ole Miss Football recently revealing he would "stay home" in 2026.

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Kiffin and Co. are prioritizing Harper where LSU will likely emerge as the team to beat in his Transfer Portal process.

