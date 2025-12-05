Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Sign No. 3 DL in America in Massive Signing Day Win

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds has officially signed with the LSU Tigers despite a late push from the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Geralds, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU staff in August amid a battle between Ole Miss, Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State, among others.

The opportunity to suit up for the Bayou Bengals and return home to play in Baton Rouge ultimately set the pace in his process.

"With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.

"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.

“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”

News: #LSU has officially signed the No. 3 defensive lineman in America: Deuce Geralds.



Lane Kiffin and Co. earn the signature after fighting off Ole Miss + Georgia Tech.



LSU has now signed the No. 1 + No. 3 DTs in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.



Kiffin and the Tigers are rolling. pic.twitter.com/AjFCFQ7qWs — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) December 5, 2025

The relationship developed with LSU associate head coach Frank Wilson - a savvy recruiter on the trail - gave Geralds the confidence to make the decision.

Wilson recruited Geralds' father to Ole Miss during his playing days where the relationship paved the way to initially commit to LSU.

“LSU that’s like family over there with Coach Frank,” Geralds told Rivals. “He recruited my dad to college. I was born in Baton Rouge.

"That was my dream school growing up. Then Coach Kyle being the same type of body type of me as a defensive tackle, him coaching me up would be amazing.

"He had a successful (13-year) career in the NFL. That would be great getting coached by someone that experienced and the same play-style as me.”

Now, after delaying his Signing Day festivities on Wednesday to gain clarity on the LSU staff, Geralds has remained loyal to his LSU Tigers commitment and has signed with the LSU Tigers.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are piecing together one of the best defensive line hauls in America:

- Richard Anderson: No. 1 DT in America

- Deuce Geralds: No. 3 DT in America

- Trenton Henderson: Top-10 EDGE in America

Now, there's one final hurdle for the LSU Tigers to get over in five-star athlete Lamar Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

