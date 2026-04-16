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LSU Football Makes Major Move for Elite Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns Target

Lane Kiffin and Co. are identifying priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, gearing up for massive weekend of official visitors.
Zack Nagy|
Courtesy of Landen Williams-Callis on Instagram.

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Richmond (Tex.) Randle four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis will make his way to Baton Rouge this weekend on an official visit alongside Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

In what is shaping up to be a significant weekend on the recruiting trail for Kiffin and Co. in The Boot, Williams-Callis headlines a strong group of official visitors set to be in town on multi-day stays.

The 5-foot-7, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State flaunts one of the most impressive offer sheets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the likes of Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, and Florida, among others, in pursuit.

Williams-Callis is coming off of a junior campaign for his prep squad after rushing the ball 324 times for 3,502 yards to go along with 24 receptions for 266 receiving yards.

He scored a whopping 59 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown - adding one kickoff return score - while compiling 4,035 all-purpose yards.

LSU Tigers Football: Landen.
Courtesy of Landen Williams-Callis on Instagram.

All in all, the No. 3 rated running back in America has pieced together a dominant high school career with programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level.

"Williams-Callis was a one-man wrecking crew as a junior, finishing the Texas high school football season with 3,502 yards on 324 carries while finding the end zone a whopping 59 times," Rivals wrote.

"He earned Rivals All-American honors after the season and is considering schools from coast to coast at the next level. Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan and Oregon are among the programs high on the list for him right now."

Fast forward to this weekend and Williams-Callis will be in Baton Rouge on an official visit with Kiffin and Co. set to roll out the red carpet for what will be a star-studded weekend in The Boot.

For Williams-Callis, the elite running back has a myriad of programs battling for his commitment this offseason, but it's clear position coach Kevin Smith is keeping close tabs here with a multi-day stay now on the docket.

More LSU News: 

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

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