LSU Football Makes Major Move for Elite Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns Target

Richmond (Tex.) Randle four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis will make his way to Baton Rouge this weekend on an official visit alongside Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

In what is shaping up to be a significant weekend on the recruiting trail for Kiffin and Co. in The Boot, Williams-Callis headlines a strong group of official visitors set to be in town on multi-day stays.

The 5-foot-7, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State flaunts one of the most impressive offer sheets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the likes of Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, and Florida, among others, in pursuit.

Williams-Callis is coming off of a junior campaign for his prep squad after rushing the ball 324 times for 3,502 yards to go along with 24 receptions for 266 receiving yards.

He scored a whopping 59 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown - adding one kickoff return score - while compiling 4,035 all-purpose yards.

Courtesy of Landen Williams-Callis on Instagram.

All in all, the No. 3 rated running back in America has pieced together a dominant high school career with programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level.

"Williams-Callis was a one-man wrecking crew as a junior, finishing the Texas high school football season with 3,502 yards on 324 carries while finding the end zone a whopping 59 times," Rivals wrote.

"He earned Rivals All-American honors after the season and is considering schools from coast to coast at the next level. Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan and Oregon are among the programs high on the list for him right now."

Fast forward to this weekend and Williams-Callis will be in Baton Rouge on an official visit with Kiffin and Co. set to roll out the red carpet for what will be a star-studded weekend in The Boot.

For Williams-Callis, the elite running back has a myriad of programs battling for his commitment this offseason, but it's clear position coach Kevin Smith is keeping close tabs here with a multi-day stay now on the docket.

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