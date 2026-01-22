Lane Kiffin Checks In With No. 1 Wide Receiver in America as LSU Football Eyes Flip

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal has Lane Kiffin's attention as the LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of the No. 1 pass-catcher in America.

Royal checks in as the top-ranked wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he has taken the Bayou State by storm across his prep career with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his services.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

But it's the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian that hold the verbal pledge after Royal announced a commitment to the Lone Star State program last November.

The LSU Tigers are a school that has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown program pushing the right buttons, but it will be a fight for the coveted wideout following a verbal pledge to Texas.

“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.

“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”

Royal's commitment to the Longhorns hasn't stopped Kiffin from intensifying his pursuit ever since being named the head coach of the LSU Tigers.

The shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals made his way over to New Orleans (La.) on Thursday for a visit with Royal at his high school as Kiffin turns up the heat.

Lane Kiffin made his way down to New Orleans on Thursday to visit the No. 1 WR in America: Easton Royal.



The five-star prospect out of the Bayou State revealed a commitment to Texas last fall.



Now, Kiffin and Co. are putting a foot on the gas for the No. 1 WR in the 2027 class. pic.twitter.com/DZfQ7XvFlX — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 22, 2026

It's a significant development in Royal's process with the top-ranked wideout continuing to shine on the prep scene where LSU isn't slowing down the pursuit.

Last week, the LSU coaching staff checked in with Royal for a face-to-face meeting. Fast forward just days later and Kiffin has now had a visit with the No. 1 wideout in America.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Royal continued his surge with schools across America entering the race - but it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the commitment.

LSU landed the No. 2 rated quarterback in Louisiana, Peyton Houston, as the first pledge in the 2027 Recruiting Class in September with the program looking to stack talent around him.

Now, with Kiffin at the helm, the LSU Tigers are putting a full-court press on Royal as the program eyes a flip across this year for the elite pass-catcher.

