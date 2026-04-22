Lane Kiffin's Recruiting Prowess on Display Amid Critical Stretch for LSU Football

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a pivotal stretch on the recruiting trail this offseason with the coaching staff welcoming a myriad of visitors in April.

In what has become a massive month on the recruiting scene for Kiffin and Co., the Bayou Bengals have brought in five-star official visitors, blue-chip prospects from Texas, and multipe players ascending on the national scene.

LSU currently holds a Top-10 class in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with only four commitments with the stage set for the program to build as the Tigers continue trending on the trail.

- Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston

- Irmo (S.C.) five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant

- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens

- Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais

Kiffin and Co. flipped the a Top-50 wide receiver in America away from the Miami Hurricanes this past weekend in Ah'Mari Stevens followed by the Tigers then landing a pledge from Calais just days later.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 5 rated athlete in America: Braylon Calais.



The 6’1, 200-pounder out of Cecilia (La.) checks in as the No. 1 ATH in The Boot with Lane Kiffin and Co. earning the pledge.



Calais is Baton Rouge bound.



Massive pledge for LSU. pic.twitter.com/XK4Aq7Je9d — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 20, 2026

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers feel there is momentum building in The Boot as the coaching staff gains familiarity with Baton Rouge.

"It feels completely different. I feel like now we recap the weekend and we're at full strength. Everybody's here. We know the people in the building. We have all our coaches here. They [recruits] get to see practice also," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"So it's like now I'm really feeling they're recruiting at full strength. Combining what we do with the branding of LSU. Then the response, which has been extremely high level from the recruits and their families, has been great.

"A coach said last night. He goes, 'Coach,' but remember, you weren't full strength and still signed this No. 1 portal class of elite talent. So that was pretty exciting to think about. We were able to do that, and we weren't even at full strength."

Now, with the staff at full strength and official visit season arriving, the LSU Tigers are surging on the recruiting scene with Kiffin's prowess set to be on full display.

More LSU News:

LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

LSU Football Beats Out Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies for No. 5 ATH in America

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.