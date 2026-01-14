Lane Kiffin's Recruiting Prowess On Full Display Amid LSU Football's Top Portal Haul

In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, Lane Kiffin made the move to depart the Ole Miss Rebels on Nov. 30 with the LSU Tigers landing their No. 1 target in the program's head coaching search.

Kiffin emerged as the most coveted name across a chaotic coaching carousel with LSU athletics director Verge Ausberry battling until the buzzer for his top target - beating out Ole Miss and Florida to ink Kiffin.

Once the new shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals arrived in Baton Rouge, he detailed the importance of rebuilding a championship culture within the program due to the rich history in the purple and gold.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

BREAKING: #LSU is expected to land a commitment from the No. 1 QB in the Transfer Portal: Sam Leavitt.



Leavitt comes in as the top player available with Lane Kiffin and Co. set to land their signal-caller for the 2026 season, @espn reports.



The 6’2, 205-pounder is a Tiger. pic.twitter.com/PWMLicfnif — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 12, 2026

In order for Kiffin to bring back the culture, there was a primary focus on reconstructing the roster in Baton Rouge with the NCAA Transfer Portal emerging as the most important stretch for the program.

Once the Tigers' leader arrived in Baton Rouge, he detailed the important of the free agent market and his understanding for players' desire to join the new-look program under new a new regime.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

Kiffin is known for being one of the savviest recruiters in America where he has quickly showcased his prowess on the recruiting trail across his first 45 days in Baton Rouge.

Now, LSU flaunts the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in the nation due to Kiffin's pursuit of bringing back the Bayou Bengals.

Lane Kiffin’s first 45 days as the LSU Tigers head coach:



- Signs No. 1 player in portal + No. 1 high school prospect

- Retains Blake Baker on staff

- Keeps Harlem Berry + Trey’Dez Green

- Assembles No. 1 Transfer Portal Class

- Much more…



Business is booming in Baton Rouge. pic.twitter.com/Zfr2D8qknZ — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 14, 2026

The Transfer Portal Tracker:

Quarterback (2):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Hussan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (2):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Courtesy of Tyree Holloway's Instagram.

Tight End (1):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Offensive Line (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (1):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

