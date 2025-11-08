Lane Kiffin's Son Visiting Alabama Crimson Tide for LSU Football Matchup on Saturday
Oxford (Miss.) quarterback Knox Kiffin is expected to be in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night for an unofficial visit with the Alabama crimson Tide.
Kiffin, the son of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, will make his way down to Bryant-Denny Stadium to soak in the scenes of a night game in Alabama when the program takes on the LSU Tigers.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder is early in his recruiting process, but with offers from the likes of the SMU Mustangs, Georgia State Panthers, and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, among others, he continues his rise in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.
SMU became the first school to extend an offer to Kiffin last May with additional scholarships rolling in for the Magnolia State signal-caller shortly after.
As Kiffin navigates his sophomore campaign, the Alabama Crimson Tide are making an effort to enter the mix for the talented Magnolia State signal-caller.
The 2028 prospect spent his freshman campaign in Palos Verdes (Calif.) in 2024 prior to making the move to join his father in Mississippi and enrolling in Oxford High.
Now, Kiffin has earned the starting job for his high school squad and continues making an impact on the prep scene with colleges beginning to take notice.
Kiffin is coming off a 27-21 victory against Starkville on Thursday in the "Little Egg Bowl" where he threw for 199 yards and four touchdowns on 12 completions - with his father, Lane, in attendance,
The Oxford High quarterback has appeared in five of Oxford's 10 games this season where he has compiled 826 total yards and nine touchdowns on the year.
This will be the second time Kiffin has seen the LSU Tigers play in 2025 where he recently took an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge in October for a game day experience.
Now, he's set to hit the road once again to Tuscaloosa for an SEC rivalry matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
